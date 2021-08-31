DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,847 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

