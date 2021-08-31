Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 161,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 192,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,617. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

