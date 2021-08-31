Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF remained flat at $$17.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,860. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

