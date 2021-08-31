Delta Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 6,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,317. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

