Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.90. The company had a trading volume of 640,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

