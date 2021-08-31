Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,582 shares of company stock worth $510,582,145 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVNA traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.27 and a 200 day moving average of $292.69. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

