Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.18. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 153 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
