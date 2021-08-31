Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$145.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$144.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

