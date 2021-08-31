Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $132.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

