Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.58.

ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

