DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $521.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $528.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

