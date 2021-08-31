Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.