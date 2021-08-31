Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €64.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.20 ($75.53).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th.

ETR:DLG remained flat at $€67.42 ($79.32) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a fifty-two week high of €68.34 ($80.40). The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 66.29.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

