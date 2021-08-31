DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

DIC stock opened at €15.60 ($18.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.97. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

