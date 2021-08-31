Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Given a $18.41 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) has been assigned a $18.41 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EQOS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 4,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,459. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diginex by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

