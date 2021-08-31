Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Given a $18.41 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) has been assigned a $18.41 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ EQOS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 4,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,459. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
