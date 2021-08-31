DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 335,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,481. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.