DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $303.64

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.64, but opened at $296.70. DocuSign shares last traded at $294.97, with a volume of 14,148 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.15, a P/E/G ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
