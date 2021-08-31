Dollar General Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

DG stock opened at $225.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

