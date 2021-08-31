Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Dollar General stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

