Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.
Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$90.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
