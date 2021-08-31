Downing Four Generalist Shs plc (D4G) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on September 24th

Downing Four Generalist Shs plc (LON:D4G) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

D4G opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.65. Downing Four Generalist Shs has a 52 week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.16 ($0.88).

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

