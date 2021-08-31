Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $2,910,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $7,187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,650,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.