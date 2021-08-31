Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DGNS stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,075,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

