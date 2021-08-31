DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DSPG. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.99 on Monday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $537.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after buying an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 135,418 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

