Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

