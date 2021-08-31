E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.