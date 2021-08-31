Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $88.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.03 million to $90.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $364.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

