Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.