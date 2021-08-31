EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,068,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 5,754,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,073.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELCPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

