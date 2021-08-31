eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

EGAN stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $364.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

