Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS EMITF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.10. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.72.
About Elbit Imaging
Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.