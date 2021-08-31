Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS EMITF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.10. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

