Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$16.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269. Insiders sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $791,286 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.99. 72,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.98. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

