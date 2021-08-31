electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ECOR stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

