Elite Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,188. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

