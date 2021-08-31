Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

