Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

