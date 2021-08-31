Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA Buys 500,000 Shares

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON EEE opened at GBX 1.66 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Empire Metals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.74 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.63.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

