Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Energizer has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

