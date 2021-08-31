Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$2.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.07.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ESI traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.69. 328,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,980. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.52.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

