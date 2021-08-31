Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 57.4% in August

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

