Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 262,844 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

