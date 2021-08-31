Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.69 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,072,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,054 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

