Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.29 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $43,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

SMG opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average of $207.48. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.