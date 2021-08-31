Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $51,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.93. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

