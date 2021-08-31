EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWVCF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get EnWave alerts:

Shares of EnWave stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 95,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,749. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.