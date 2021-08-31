Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

