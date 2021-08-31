Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.12

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 24916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

