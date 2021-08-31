Eric Sievers Sells 6,883 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

