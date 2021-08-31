ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.