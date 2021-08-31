EthereumX (ETX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumX has a total market cap of $57,153.18 and $157.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EthereumX has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EthereumX Coin Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.